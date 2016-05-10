版本:
BRIEF-GCP Applied Technologies reports Q1 earnings $0.24/shr

May 10 Gcp Applied Technologies Inc

* GCP Applied Technologies reports first quarter 2016 results

* In 2016, expect continued strength in North America, recovery in Europe, improvement in several of emerging markets

* Reaffirming guidance for full year of 2016

* GCP Applied Technologies Inc qtrly earnings per share $0.24

* Q1 sales $314.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

