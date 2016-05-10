BRIEF-Ares Management says Q1 economic net income after tax $16.6 mln

European shares retreat as Pearson plummets
* Updates help ASML, Novozymes (Recasts, adds quotes and detail, updates prices)
May 10 Ares Management LP :
* Economic net income after tax of $16.6 million, or $0.08 per unit, for three months ended March 31, 2016
* Total assets under management of $93.5 billion at quarter end
* Distributable earnings after tax per common unit of $0.15 for three months ended March 31, 2016
* Ares Management LP Reports first quarter results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Bertelsmann owns 53 pct of Penguin Random House (Adds CEO, analyst comment, background)
TOKYO, Jan 18 Pan Pacific Copper (PPC), Japan's biggest copper smelter, has mostly agreed with producers on treatment and refining charges (TC/RCs) for 2017 that are 5 percent lower than last year, amid tighter supplies, two sources familiar with the matter said.