2016年 5月 10日

BRIEF-Aerocentury Corp posts Q1 earnings $0.28/shr

May 10 Aerocentury Corp

* Aerocentury Corp earns $434,000, or $0.28 per share, in 1Q16; portfolio utilization remains strong at 95 pct

* Q1 earnings per share $0.28

* Q1 revenue $6.2 million versus $8.6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

