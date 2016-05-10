BRIEF-Daqo New Energy posts adj. earnings $1.12/basic ADS

European shares retreat as Pearson plummets
* Updates help ASML, Novozymes (Recasts, adds quotes and detail, updates prices)
May 10 Daqo New Energy Corp
* Daqo New Energy announces unaudited first quarter 2016 results
* Adjusted earnings per basic ADS of $1.12 in q1 2016
* Q1 revenue $57.7 million versus $41.9 million
* Polysilicon production volume of 3,405 mt in Q1 2016, compared to 3,547 mt in Q4 2015
* Qtrly earnings per basic ADS $0.80
* Expects to sell approximately 2,850 mt to 2,950 mt of polysilicon to external customers during Q2 of 2016
* Wafer sales volume is expected to be approximately 23.5 million to 24.0 million pieces for Q2 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Updates help ASML, Novozymes (Recasts, adds quotes and detail, updates prices)
* Bertelsmann owns 53 pct of Penguin Random House (Adds CEO, analyst comment, background)
TOKYO, Jan 18 Pan Pacific Copper (PPC), Japan's biggest copper smelter, has mostly agreed with producers on treatment and refining charges (TC/RCs) for 2017 that are 5 percent lower than last year, amid tighter supplies, two sources familiar with the matter said.