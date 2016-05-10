BRIEF-Fairmount Santrol reports Q1 loss per share $0.07

May 10 Fairmount Santrol

* Announces first-quarter 2016 results

* Took decisions in Q2 to idle two facilities in Wisconsin and to further reduce positions across organization

* In second-quarter 2016, approximately $70 million of company's B-1 term loan was extended to July 2018

* Actions resulted in additional 10 pct combined workforce reduction, bringing total workforce cuts to about 40 pct since early 2015

* Due to ongoing uncertainty in oil and gas markets, company is continuing to suspend its earnings guidance

* Q1 loss per share $0.07

* Q1 revenue $145.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $131.1 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S