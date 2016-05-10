版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 10日 星期二 18:46 BJT

BRIEF-Bellerophon reports Q1 loss per share $0.54

May 10 Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc

* Bellerophon reports first quarter 2016 financial results and provides business update

* Qtrly loss per share $0.54

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.66 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐