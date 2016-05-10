BRIEF-Dean Foods Q1 earnings per share $0.43

European shares retreat as Pearson plummets
* Updates help ASML, Novozymes (Recasts, adds quotes and detail, updates prices)
May 10 Dean Foods Co :
* Quarterly dividend increased to $0.09 per share, a 29% increase
* Total volume across all products was 641 million gallons for q1 of 2016, a 3.2% decline
* For q2, expected volume declines in low single digits
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.34 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly gaap net sales $1.88 billion versus $2.05 billion
* Q1 revenue view $1.89 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Dean foods announces first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.45
* Q1 earnings per share $0.43
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.38 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees q2 2016 adjusted earnings per share $0.32 to $0.40 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Updates help ASML, Novozymes (Recasts, adds quotes and detail, updates prices)
* Bertelsmann owns 53 pct of Penguin Random House (Adds CEO, analyst comment, background)
TOKYO, Jan 18 Pan Pacific Copper (PPC), Japan's biggest copper smelter, has mostly agreed with producers on treatment and refining charges (TC/RCs) for 2017 that are 5 percent lower than last year, amid tighter supplies, two sources familiar with the matter said.