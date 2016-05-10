BRIEF-Zais Financial Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.38

European shares retreat as Pearson plummets
* Updates help ASML, Novozymes (Recasts, adds quotes and detail, updates prices)
May 10 Zais Financial Corp :
* Zais Financial Corp qtrly core earnings per share of $0.14
* Company has begun process of selling its seasoned, re-performing mortgage loans from its residential mortgage investments segment
* A sale of these assets is expected to be completed in Q2 of 2016
* If completed, the mortgage loan sales are likely to result in a reduction of company's investment income
* If mergers are not completed, could result in a decision to curtail dividends in future
* Management agreement with zais group will be terminated, a termination fee of $8 million will be paid to zais group
* Zais financial corp. Reports first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 gaap loss per share $0.38
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Bertelsmann owns 53 pct of Penguin Random House (Adds CEO, analyst comment, background)
TOKYO, Jan 18 Pan Pacific Copper (PPC), Japan's biggest copper smelter, has mostly agreed with producers on treatment and refining charges (TC/RCs) for 2017 that are 5 percent lower than last year, amid tighter supplies, two sources familiar with the matter said.