BRIEF-Hardinge posts Q1 loss of $0.10/share

May 10 Hardinge Inc :
* Hardinge reports first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 loss per share $0.10
* Q1 sales rose 1 percent to $67.8 million
* Q1 adjusted non-GAAP loss per share $0.03
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.01, revenue view $68.0
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Board of directors has concluded previously announced
review of strategic alternatives for company
* Received indications of interest from a number of
financial and strategic buyers to acquire company
* Hardinge Inc says order backlog at March 31, 2016 was
$100.7 million
* Hardinge Inc qtrly net orders of $64.9 million were down
from an unseasonably high order level in Q1 of 2015
