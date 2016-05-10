BRIEF-Aradigm posts Q1 loss per share $0.55

Japan's Pan Pacific sets some 2017 TC/RCs at $92.5/T, 9.25 cents/lb

TOKYO, Jan 18 Pan Pacific Copper (PPC), Japan's biggest copper smelter, has mostly agreed with producers on treatment and refining charges (TC/RCs) for 2017 that are 5 percent lower than last year, amid tighter supplies, two sources familiar with the matter said.