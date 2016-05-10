版本:
BRIEF-Aradigm posts Q1 loss per share $0.55

May 10 Aradigm Corp

* Aradigm announces first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 loss per share $0.55

* Says recorded $6,000 in revenue in Q1 of 2016 compared with $8.8 million in revenue in Q1 of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

