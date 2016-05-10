版本:
BRIEF-GTx reports Q1 earnings per share $0.01

May 10 GTx Inc

* GTx provides corporate update and reports first quarter 2016 financial results

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.01

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

