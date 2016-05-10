BRIEF-Telesta Therapeutics posts Q3 net loss of $1.6 mln vs $3.3 mln in 2015

May 10 Telesta Therapeutics Inc :
* Telesta Therapeutics publishes its Q3, 2016 financial
statements and provides corporate updates
* Qtrly net loss $1.6 million, compared to a net loss for
comparable period ending March 31, 2015 of $3.3 million
* Company continues to identify and implement opportunities
to reduce ongoing operating expenditures
* Board actively evaluating opportunities to create
shareholder value, through execution of one or more strategic
options
* Strategic options include sale of co, acquisition of
development-stage or commercial assets, merger of co with
another biotechnology co
