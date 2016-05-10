BRIEF-Biodelivery Sciences posts Q1 loss of $0.36/share

May 10 Biodelivery Sciences International Inc
:
* Biodelivery Sciences provides corporate update and reports
first quarter 2016 financial results
* Q1 loss per share $0.36
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.35 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q1 revenue $3.0 million versus I/B/E/S view $3 million
* IND filing of Buprenorphine 30 day injection for treatment
of Opioid dependence and chronic pain anticipated in q3 2016
* Strategic initiatives implemented to better align BUNAVAIL
expenses with revenue
* Strategic initiatives implemented expected to result in
savings of approximately $20 million through 2017
* Says initiatives extend cash runway to Q3 of 2017
