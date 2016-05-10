版本:
2016年 5月 10日

BRIEF-Northstar Realty Finance Corp Q1 loss per share $0.79

May 10 Northstar Realty Finance Corp

* Northstar Realty Finance Corp qtrly loss per share $0.79

* Actively engaged in dialogue with institutional investor regarding purchase of JV interest in healthcare real estate portfolio

* Sale of joint venture interest is expected to generate approximately $500 million in liquidity for northstar realty

* Northstar Realty Finance Corp qtrly net interest income on debt and securities $40.8 million versus $63.7 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.61 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Northstar Realty Finance announces first quarter 2016 results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

