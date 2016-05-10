BRIEF-TransDigm Group reports Q2 adj. earnings per share $2.86

May 10 Transdigm Group Inc
* TransDigm Group Inc sees 2016 net sales to be in range of
$3,151 million to $3,181 million
* TransDigm Group Inc sees 2016 earnings per share to be in
range of $9.89 to $10.13 per share based upon weighted average
shares outstanding of 56.2 million
* TransDigm Group Inc sees 2016 adjusted earnings per share
to be in range of $11.04 to $11.28 per share
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $10.82 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* TransDigm Group reports fiscal 2016 second quarter results
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $2.86
* Q2 earnings per share $2.47
* Q2 sales $796.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $777.1 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $2.58 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
