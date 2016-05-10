BRIEF-Allergan announces share repurchase program of up to $10 bln

May 10 Allergan Plc
* Company expects to execute $4 - $5 billion in open market
repurchases
* If favorable market conditions persist, will consider
extending program following completion of initial portion of
share repurchase program
* Share repurchase program is pending completion of and
receipt of proceeds from divestiture of Allergan's global
generics business to Teva
* Will have ability to pay down debt to maintain co's
investment grade credit ratings through capital deployment after
Teva deal closes
* Allergan announces board authorization for share
repurchase program of up to $10 billion
