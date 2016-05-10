BRIEF-Ariad Pharmaceuticals posts Q1 loss per share $0.28

May 10 Ariad Pharmaceuticals Inc :
* Ariad reports first quarter 2016 financial results and
progress on strategic review
* Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.28
* Q1 non-GAAP loss per share $0.23
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.23 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Qtrly total revenue $35.6 million versus $24 million
* On track to complete strategic review this quarter
* 2016 global Iclusig net product and royalty revenues are
expected to be in range of $170 million to $180 million
* Sees 2016 $175 million to $180 million for research and
development expense
* Restructuring charge expenses of $2.9 million for q1 ,
associated with employee workforce reductions of approximately
90 positions
* Following anticipated closing of deal with Incyte, we are
revising our product revenue guidance for 2016
* 2016 expense guidance reflects a reduction in expenses of
about $30 million from planned divesture of European business to
Incyte
* Cash position at December 31, 2016 is expected to be in
range of $280 million to $290 million
