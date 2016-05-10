版本:
BRIEF-MTS posts Q1 adj. earnings $0.00/shr

May 10 Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd

* MTS announces first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.03

* Q1 revenue $3.3 million versus $1.8 million

* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.00 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

