BRIEF-Inventergy signs 4 new partnership agreements

May 10 Inventergy Global Inc :

* Inventergy launches technology licensing business initiative and signs 4 new partnership agreements Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

