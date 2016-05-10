版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 10日 星期二 20:51 BJT

BRIEF-Arlington Asset Investment reports Q1 loss $1.38/shr

May 10 Arlington Asset Investment Corp

* Qtrly net interest income $22.1 million versus $26.8 million

* Arlington Asset Investment Corp reports first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 non-GAAP core operating earnings per share $0.80

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.92 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 loss per share $1.38 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐