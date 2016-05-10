BRIEF-Royal Caribbean Cruises, Springwater Capital announce JV

BRIEF-UK's CMA considers Dover Corp undertakings "reasonable"
May 10 Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd
* Joint venture is expected to be completed later this year
* Rcl will sell a 51 percent stake in pullmantur and cdf to springwater
* Deal expected to result in an immaterial one-time gain, which will be excluded from rcl's key metrics
* Rcl will have a 49 percent stake, and retain full ownership of ships and planes currently operated by pullmantur and cdf
* Transaction is expected to have partially offsetting impacts on yields and expenses
* Net effect of deal on company's 2016 bottom line is expected to be neutral to marginally positive
* Royal caribbean cruises ltd. And springwater capital announce joint venture Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
NEW DELHI, Jan 18 India will consider Apple's request for incentives to invest in the country with an "open mind", Information Technology Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad told reporters on Wednesday.
* Beijing announces plans to reduce curbs on foreign investment