2016年 5月 10日

BRIEF-Arsenal Energy Q1 loss per share c$0.30

May 10 Arsenal Energy Inc :

* Arsenal Energy Inc says Q1 2016 average production of 3,058 boe/d was down 8% from q4 2015

* Arsenal energy inc. Releases q1 2016 results and operational update

* Q1 loss per share c$0.30 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

