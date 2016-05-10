BRIEF-Nortek amends and extends asset-based credit facility

BRIEF-UK's CMA considers Dover Corp undertakings "reasonable"
May 10 Nortek Inc
* Amends and extends asset-based credit facility to increase borrowing capacity and improve financial and operational flexibility
* Revolving credit facility has been increased from $300 million to $325 million
* Accordion feature to increase revolving credit facility by up to an additional $125 million
* Maturity date has been extended from June 2017 to May 2021
* "amended ABL facility also provides nortek more favorable pricing and greater flexibility"
* Says maturity date has been extended from June 2017 to May 2021
NEW DELHI, Jan 18 India will consider Apple's request for incentives to invest in the country with an "open mind", Information Technology Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad told reporters on Wednesday.
* Beijing announces plans to reduce curbs on foreign investment