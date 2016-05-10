版本:
2016年 5月 10日

BRIEF-Cardinal Resources receives initial $1.1 million tranche

May 10 Cardinal Resources Inc

* Cardinal Resources receives initial $1.1 million tranche; equity investment at $0.10 per share from asian partner hsvw Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

