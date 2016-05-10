版本:
BRIEF-Datatrak International qtrly earnings per share $ 0.09

May 10 Datatrak International Inc :

* Qtrly earnings per share $ 0.09

* Backlog at march 31, 2016 was $24.9 million compared to a backlog of $26.7 million at december 31, 2015

* Datatrak international, inc. Reports first quarter results of 2016

* Q1 revenue fell 4 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

