BRIEF-Firsthand Technology posts Q1 2016 financial results

May 10 Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc

* Firsthand Technology Value Fund announces first quarter 2016 financial results, NAV of $21.75 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

