公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 10日 星期二

BRIEF-Histogenics buys Neocart development, commercialization rights for Japan

May 10 Histogenics Corp :

* Assumes sole responsibility for and rights to development and commercialization of Neocart in Japan

* Histogenics corporation acquires Neocart development and commercialization rights for Japanese market Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

