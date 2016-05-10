版本:
BRIEF-Sunstone hotel investors prices public offering of 6.45 pct series F stock

May 10 Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc :

* Priced underwritten public offering of 3 million shares of its 6.45% series f cumulative redeemable preferred stock

* Public offering for gross proceeds of $75 million

* Sunstone hotel investors, inc. Prices public offering of 6.45% series f cumulative redeemable preferred stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

