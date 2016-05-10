BRIEF-Balchem Corp Q1 earnings per share $0.37

BRIEF-UK's CMA considers Dover Corp undertakings "reasonable"
Jan 18 UK'S Competition and Markets Authority (CMA)
May 10 Balchem Corp :
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.37
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.62, revenue view $150.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Balchem corporation reports adjusted EBITDA of $35.5 million for first quarter 2016
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.58
* Q1 sales $135.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
NEW DELHI, Jan 18 India will consider Apple's request for incentives to invest in the country with an "open mind", Information Technology Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad told reporters on Wednesday.
* Beijing announces plans to reduce curbs on foreign investment