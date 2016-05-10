版本:
BRIEF-Balchem Corp Q1 earnings per share $0.37

May 10 Balchem Corp :

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.37

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.62, revenue view $150.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Balchem corporation reports adjusted EBITDA of $35.5 million for first quarter 2016

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.58

* Q1 sales $135.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

