2016年 5月 10日 星期二 21:40 BJT

BRIEF-Truett-Hurst reports Q3 loss per share of $ 0.02

May 10 Truett-hurst Inc

* Hurst inc qtrly net sales $4.9 million versus $4.7 million

* Qtrly loss per share $ 0.02

* Hurst, inc. Reports results for the third quarter of fiscal 2016 and the nine months ended march 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

