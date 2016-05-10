版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 10日 星期二 21:52 BJT

BRIEF-Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics reports Q1 loss of $0.10 per share

May 10 Brainstorm Cell Therapuetics Inc

* Brainstorm cell therapeutics reports first quarter 2016 financial results and provides corporate update

* Q1 loss per share $0.10 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

