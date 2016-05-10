版本:
BRIEF-Asterias Biotherapeutics says offering of 5.1 mln units priced at $3.40 per unit

May 10 Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc

* Pricing of an underwritten public offering of 5.1 million units at a public offering price of $3.40 per unit

* Asterias biotherapeutics prices public offering of common stock and warrants Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

