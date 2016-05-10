BRIEF-Capnia reports Q1 loss of $0.22 per share

May 10 Capnia Inc

* Says total revenue recognized in three months ended march 31, 2016 was $447,000 as compared to $22,000 in same period in 2015

* Capnia reports first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 loss per share $0.22