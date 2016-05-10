版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 10日 星期二 21:56 BJT

BRIEF-Prudential says Peter Cordrey to retire from Prudential Fixed Income

May 10 Prudential Financial Inc

* Peter Cordrey to retire from prudential fixed income in 2016; Bas Nieuweweme joins as managing director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐