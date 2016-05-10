版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 10日 星期二 22:05 BJT

BRIEF-Carl Data Solutions awarded contract extension for FlowWorks

May 10 Carl Data Solutions Inc

* Carl Data Solutions awarded contract extension for FlowWorks with one of the fastest growing cities in North America Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

