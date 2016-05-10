版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 10日 星期二 22:08 BJT

BRIEF-Revera to invest $75 mln in retirement community in Regina, Saskatchewan

May 10 Revera Inc

* Revera to invest $75 million in new state-of-the-art retirement community in Regina, Saskatchewan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐