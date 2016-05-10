版本:
2016年 5月 10日

BRIEF-Neonode reports Q1 loss per share $0.03

May 10 Neonode Inc

* Neonode reports first quarter ended march 31, 2016 financial results

* Q1 loss per share $0.03

* Q1 revenue $3.1 million versus $2.3 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.01, revenue view $3.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

