BRIEF-DHX Media to issue additional senior unsecured notes

May 10 DHX Media Ltd

* DHX Media announces intention to issue additional senior unsecured notes

* Intends to issue additional 5.875 pct senior unsecured notes due Dec. 2, 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

