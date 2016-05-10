版本:
BRIEF-HNI Corporation increases qtrly dividend by 4%

May 10 (Reuters) -

* HNI Corporation increases quarterly dividend 4%

* Approved a 4% increase in its quarterly dividend to 27.5 cents per share on its common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

