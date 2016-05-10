版本:
BRIEF-Ackroo and Dealer Rewards Canada have agreed to extend current terms

May 10 Ackroo Inc

* Says Ackroo and Dealer Rewards Canada have agreed to extend current terms and balance an additional 24 months until January 2019

* Ackroo makes final amendment of payment terms for Dealer Rewards Canada acquisition Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

