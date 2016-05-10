BRIEF-Ackroo and Dealer Rewards Canada have agreed to extend current terms

BRIEF-UK's CMA considers Dover Corp undertakings "reasonable"
Jan 18 UK'S Competition and Markets Authority (CMA)
May 10 Ackroo Inc
* Says Ackroo and Dealer Rewards Canada have agreed to extend current terms and balance an additional 24 months until January 2019
* Ackroo makes final amendment of payment terms for Dealer Rewards Canada acquisition Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
Jan 18 UK'S Competition and Markets Authority (CMA)
NEW DELHI, Jan 18 India will consider Apple's request for incentives to invest in the country with an "open mind", Information Technology Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad told reporters on Wednesday.
* Beijing announces plans to reduce curbs on foreign investment