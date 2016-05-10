版本:
BRIEF-Stemcells says to report 12-month Cohort I data from its phase II Pathway Study

May 10 Stemcells Inc

* Says expects to have final 12-month results in q4 next year

* Stemcells, inc. To report 12-month cohort i data from its phase ii pathway study Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

