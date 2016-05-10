BRIEF-Albany Molecular Research clarifies 2016 revenue guidance

BRIEF-UK's CMA considers Dover Corp undertakings "reasonable"
* AMRI clarifies 2016 revenue guidance
* Company expects approximately 50% of its 2016 revenue to be realized in first half of year
* Continues to expect about 40% of 2016 adjusted eps to be realized in H1,corresponding 60% in second half of year, respectively
NEW DELHI, Jan 18 India will consider Apple's request for incentives to invest in the country with an "open mind", Information Technology Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad told reporters on Wednesday.
* Beijing announces plans to reduce curbs on foreign investment