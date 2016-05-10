版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 10日 星期二 23:11 BJT

BRIEF-iRobot comments on ISS recommendation

May 10 Press Release

* Recommends shareholders vote for all iRobot board nominees

* Believe that ISS reached "wrong conclusion"

* Believe "long-term shareholder value would be put at risk" if co were to substantially cut research and development spending, as suggested by ISS, Red Mountain

* Irobot comments on iss recommendation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

