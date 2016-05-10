BRIEF-Simon Property Group says Simon International Finance to sell EUR500 mln principal amount of its 1.25% unsecured notes due 2025

May 10 Simon Property Group Announces Offering Of Euro

* Simon property group announces offering of euro-denominated notes

* Simon international finance to sell eur 500 million principal amount of its 1.25% unsecured notes due 2025

* Expects to use net proceeds from offering to reduce its existing euro-denominated borrowings and for general corporate purposes

* Denominated notes