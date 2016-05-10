版本:
BRIEF-Prism Resources says will issue a minimum of 10 mln units under private placement

May 10 Prism Resources Inc

* Prism announces private placement

* Says will issue a minimum of 10 million units under placement

* Says to raise gross proceeds of approximately $1 million

* Says approximately 80% of proceeds will be used to finance exploration of company's Huampar project in PERU Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

