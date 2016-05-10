版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 11日 星期三

BRIEF-Airboss of America sets quarterly dividend of C$0.065 per share

May 10 Airboss Of America Corp

* Sets quarterly dividend of C$0.065 per share

* Airboss of America Corp. increases dividend by 8.3% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

