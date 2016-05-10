BRIEF-Alon Blue Square says Trustees of Mega Retail chose offer by Bitan Wines to acquire Mega Retail

May 10 Alon Blue Square Israel

* Notified that trustees of mega retail submitted to court a notice

* Trustees of mega retail chose offer submitted by bitan wines for acquisition of mega retail among other offers that were submitted

* Trustees requested court to convene meetings of creditors of mega retail to approve arrangement based on such offer of bitan wines

