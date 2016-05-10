版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 11日 星期三 03:48 BJT

BRIEF-Innergex Q1 earnings per share C$0.07

May 10 Innergex Renewable Energy Inc :

* Innergex reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 revenue rose 8 percent to C$62.5 million

* Q1 earnings per share C$0.07

* Q1 earnings per share view C$-0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Facilities produced 664 GWH of electricity or 119% of LTA of 557 GWH in quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐