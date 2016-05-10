BRIEF-Innergex Q1 earnings per share C$0.07

BRIEF-UK's CMA considers Dover Corp undertakings "reasonable"
Jan 18 UK'S Competition and Markets Authority (CMA)
May 10 Innergex Renewable Energy Inc :
* Innergex reports first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 revenue rose 8 percent to C$62.5 million
* Q1 earnings per share C$0.07
* Q1 earnings per share view C$-0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Facilities produced 664 GWH of electricity or 119% of LTA of 557 GWH in quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 18 UK'S Competition and Markets Authority (CMA)
NEW DELHI, Jan 18 India will consider Apple's request for incentives to invest in the country with an "open mind", Information Technology Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad told reporters on Wednesday.
* Beijing announces plans to reduce curbs on foreign investment