BRIEF-Liquidmetal Technologies reports Q1 results

May 10 Liquidmetal Technologies Inc

* Liquidmetal technologies reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 revenue $168,000 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

