2016年 5月 11日

BRIEF-Learning Tree International Q2 loss per share $0.41

May 10 Learning Tree International Inc

* Learning tree international announces second quarter fiscal year 2016 results

* Q2 loss per share $0.41

* Q2 revenue $18.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

